Sunday, January 28, 2024
Subscribe
General News

Wildlife Crime Prevention Issues Warning Against Illegal Game Meat Trade in Zambia

By Chief Editor
1
358 views
WCP Director of Communications Luwi Nguluka

Share

The Wildlife Crime Prevention (WCP) has been cautioning consumers about illegal game meat business.

Illegal game meat business is common in many parts of Zambia.

WCP Director of Communications Luwi Nguluka says consumers of bush meat help drive the illegal trade and advises that they purchase meat from licensed traders.

Ms. Nguluka announced that WCP is implementing the “This Is Not A Game ” in partnership with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in a bid to raise awareness among consumers on the effects of consuming illegal game meat.

She spoke to environmental journalists being trained on Biodiversity at ASMARA Hotel In Lusaka.

The training on Biodiversity is an initiative of Internews Network Zambia and the Earth Journalism Network.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times