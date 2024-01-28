The Wildlife Crime Prevention (WCP) has been cautioning consumers about illegal game meat business.

Illegal game meat business is common in many parts of Zambia.

WCP Director of Communications Luwi Nguluka says consumers of bush meat help drive the illegal trade and advises that they purchase meat from licensed traders.

Ms. Nguluka announced that WCP is implementing the “This Is Not A Game ” in partnership with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in a bid to raise awareness among consumers on the effects of consuming illegal game meat.

She spoke to environmental journalists being trained on Biodiversity at ASMARA Hotel In Lusaka.

The training on Biodiversity is an initiative of Internews Network Zambia and the Earth Journalism Network.