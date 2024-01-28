International tech company Yango has announced the launch of the ‘Yango Anthem’ contest that will see some Zambian football fans winning an all-expenses-paid dinner experience to watch the final match.

Through the ‘Yango Anthem’ contest, Zambian fans will showcase their passion for African football through a video set to the catchy ‘Yangoooal’ song done by artists Shado Chris and Paulo Chakal.

The competition offers fans the chance to win tickets for themselves and five friends to watch the finals on February 11th at the Black Bistro Lounge and Cocktail Kitchen at Twin Palm Mall in Lusaka.

Yango Country Manager Ms Kabanda Chewe added that in a unique move to appreciate its drivers, Yango will treat some of its drivers to an all-expenses-paid meal during the AFCON finals.

Ms. Chewe said Yango believes in creating experiences that go beyond transportation saying through these initiatives, Yango aims to celebrate the spirit of football, engage with its valued drivers, and connect with the vibrant community of fans in Zambia.

“In collaboration with artists Shado Chris and Paulo Chakal, Yango is taking its commitment to local talent and football enthusiasts to a whole new level. Recognizing football as a unifying force, Yango has produced the YANGOOOAL anthem, a vibrant song crafted by Shado Chris and Paulo Chakal. The anthem is not only a celebration of African football but also a soundtrack for fans to ride every moment of the championship.”

Additionally, the winning entry with the most likes by February 3rd will enjoy an all-expenses-paid round table final game feast, courtesy of Yango Zambia.