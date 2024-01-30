In a recent meeting with Patriotic Front (PF) Ward, Constituency, and District Party Officials in Mafinga District, Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga categorically stated that the internal disputes within the PF are not orchestrated by the United Party for National Development (UPND), contrary to speculations.The MP clarified that the rifts within the PF are a result of individual interests and not external influences.

Chabinga emphasized that attributing the divisions to President Hakainde Hichilema is unfounded, and he urged the public to dismiss such claims.

Asserting his commitment to the development of Mafinga district, Chabinga noted that his decision to collaborate with the UPND government is driven by a genuine desire to address the longstanding development challenges faced by the region. He stressed the need to move beyond political divisions and work collectively for the benefit of the constituents.

Chabinga highlighted his role as a lawmaker, emphasizing his responsibility to ensure active participation of Mafinga residents in national development initiatives. He pledged to advocate for the equitable distribution of development resources, ensuring that Mafinga receives its fair share of progress.