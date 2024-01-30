Liteta Police Station received a report yesterday regarding a fatal Road Traffic Accident (RTA) that unfolded at Kabwese Farm area, situated 4 kilometers south of Liteta Police Station along the Great North Road in Chisamba.

The incident involved three vehicles and resulted in the loss of two lives and various injuries. Mr. Jonathan Mwanza, aged 47, from Lunte Council, was driving an Isuzu D-Max with three passengers from South (Lusaka) to North (Kabwe). Additionally, Mr. Chilombo Sydney, aged 33, from Luanshya, faced a mechanical fault with his Fuso Fighter, positioned facing North, and had six passengers on board. Mr. John Chitoti Lumbuala, aged 51, from Mulungushi Extension in Kabwe, was driving a Toyota Fun Cargo from North (Kabwe) to South (Lusaka) with one passenger.

The accident unfolded when the Isuzu driver, due to excessive speed, collided with the stationary Fuso Fighter parked on the left lane. Subsequently, the Isuzu swerved to the right, colliding with the oncoming Toyota Fun Cargo. Tragically, two unidentified passengers from the Isuzu lost their lives on the spot, while the driver and a baby sustained minor injuries.

Further injuries include one passenger from the Fuso Fighter with a painful right leg, and the Fun Cargo driver with a swollen face and bleeding from the nose. The injured individuals have been admitted to Liteta Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased, identified as Alice Mwanza (30) from Lunte Council and a female juvenile, Mavis Mazyopa (15) from Chipata Compound in Lusaka, have been deposited in the Liteta Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga provided details, stating that investigations into the tragic incident are underway. The Isuzu vehicle sustained extensive damage, the Fuso Fighter suffered damage to its right side, and the Fun Cargo has its right side depressed with a shattered front windscreen.