FAZ Super Division side Zesco United on Tuesday confirmed the departure of winger Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba who has joined Libyan club Al-Nasr Benghaz on a permanent deal.

In a statement, club Chief Executive Officer Charles Kalala said Zesco have released Chipolopolo player Kampamba eight months before his contract expires.

Kampamba has scored 7 goals in the current FAZ Super Division campaign.

“Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba still remains a player that we shall greatly miss as ZESCO United Football Club. He actually had 8 months till the end of his contract with ZESCO but we could not hold on to his career path since time has come for him to play professional football,” Kalala said in a statement issued by club media officer Verita Muyunda.

“We can only wish Mubanga Kampamba all the best as he continues his career at Al-Nasr in Libya,” he said.

Mubanga joined Zesco in September 2020 from Nkana.