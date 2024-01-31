The Barotse Royal Establishment -BRE – says it will engage the Government on the Barotseland Agreement issue.

Ngambela Mukela Manyando says the BRE has come up with resolutions following a meeting at which district chiefs participated.

Ngambela Manyando said this during a press briefing at the Royal Palace in Limulunga, Western Province.

He has since called for calm and patience from all Zambians.

[ZNBC]