The Barotse Royal Establishment -BRE – says it will engage the Government on the Barotseland Agreement issue.
Ngambela Mukela Manyando says the BRE has come up with resolutions following a meeting at which district chiefs participated.
Ngambela Manyando said this during a press briefing at the Royal Palace in Limulunga, Western Province.
He has since called for calm and patience from all Zambians.
[ZNBC]
Lack of development is one of the reasons cited but tell me which province apart from commercial provinces like the copperbelt and Lusaka are developed according to expectations? Luapula claims to be the least developed province but does every other province.
Indeed, constructive engagement is the way to go and I advise you to go with open minds. And please include other tribes that are in Western province but aren’t subjects of the Litunga so that we don’t have a repeat of what led to the separation of Balovale. Any attempt to impose Sasikalo Kuta on none subjects of the Litunga will be resisted and might lead to tribal conflict. And be reminded to be wholly truthful in your engagements as suppression of certain information won’t bring out the desired settlement. In 1911 something important happened that affected the agreements with the BSAC