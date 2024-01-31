In a dramatic turn of events at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), South Africa delivered a stunning upset by defeating Morocco 2-0 in the Round of 16 stage, securing their place in the quarter-finals.
Despite being the top-ranked nation in Africa, Morocco faced an unexpected exit after a ten-man battle against a resilient South African team. The match featured standout performances and late-game twists that left football fans on the edge of their seats.
Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena emerged as the heroes for Bafana Bafana with excellent second-half goals. Makgopa’s well-placed finish into the bottom corner broke the deadlock and set the stage for a memorable victory. The goal, initially reviewed by VAR, was allowed to stand, giving South Africa the lead.
Morocco, despite dominating possession and having several scoring opportunities, faced a setback when Achraf Hakimi missed a late penalty that could have equalized the score. The Atlas Lions’ hopes further dwindled as Sofyan Amrabat received a red card after a VAR review for a foul on Mokoena as the last man.
Teboho Mokoena, seizing the moment, capitalized on a free-kick he had earned, whipping home a brilliant shot to seal South Africa’s triumph. The victory sparked jubilant scenes within the Bafana Bafana squad, marking a historic moment in AFCON.
South Africa will now face Cape Verde in the quarter-finals, positioning themselves as underdogs with the potential to make further waves in the tournament. On the other hand, Morocco, considered a favorite, will reflect on a missed opportunity to secure the prestigious continental title.
In another AFCON match on the same day, Mali secured their place in the last eight by defeating Burkina Faso 2-1. Mali will face tournament hosts Ivory Coast in the upcoming quarter-final clash.
The AFCON tournament continues to deliver unexpected twists and turns, showcasing the unpredictable nature of football on the African continent.
You wonder what has gone wrong with our Zambian National team.
After all these years its no surprise really,
They/we all lack decication and commitment to our respective fields
Lusaka Times…Morocco only played with 10 men for only less than a minute….They played with 11 players for 90 minute….North Africans are just overated and big headed same applies to West Africans…..
Now South Africa needs to remain focused…North Africans and West Africans act like Primadonas just like Brazil no wonder Brazilian soccer has gone down…