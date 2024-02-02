The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has issued a plea to the public, urging them to report individuals involved in the illicit sale of liquor from home shops. Bulumba Nyambe, Assistant Public Relations Manager at LCC, highlighted the challenges faced in addressing this issue, particularly in shanty compounds.

Mr. Nyambe expressed the difficulty in apprehending offenders in shanty compounds but emphasized that swift action is taken in accessible areas according to established guidelines. The prevalent trend of selling liquor in home shops has prompted the LCC to address and curb this practice.

Attributing the directive to stop illegal liquor trading to the Ministry of Local Government, Mr. Nyambe underscored that such activities go against the licensing ACT. In the previous year, the council successfully convicted fifty-five illegal liquor traders, with five individuals receiving three-month imprisonment sentences after appearing before the fast track court.

To trade in liquor legally, Mr. Nyambe advised individuals to apply to LCC for inspection and validation. The council remains committed to taking enforcement measures against home shops engaged in illegal liquor sales to eradicate the trend.

While emphasizing the need for public cooperation, Mr. Nyambe urged community members to refrain from selling liquor from home shops to avoid facing punitive measures. The call for vigilance aligns with the broader efforts to combat health risks associated with unsanitary conditions and illicit alcohol, as echoed by Minister of Health Masebo, who recently emphasized the importance of community engagement and education in the ongoing fight against diseases such as cholera.