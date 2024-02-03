In a surprising turn of events, Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili has reportedly left Zambia for Zimbabwe in defiance of immigration laws. The revelation was made by Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu during a joint press briefing in Lusaka, shedding light on the controversial departure of the former PF member.

Minister Mwiimbu disclosed that preliminary investigations indicated that Kambwili, who was scheduled for evacuation to South Africa for medical treatment on Thursday, opted to leave for Zimbabwe instead. On January 30, 2024, an unidentified Zimbabwean man allegedly presented Kambwili’s passport to an immigration officer at the Chirundu border post. When asked to have the passport’s holder present himself for clearance, the unknown individual fled, leaving the passport behind.

According to Minister Mwiimbu, Kambwili contravened immigration laws by crossing into Zimbabwe without completing exit formalities, violating Section 16(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act Number 18 of 2010. The Act mandates any person exiting the country to appear before an immigration officer for exit clearance formalities.

It was further revealed that Kambwili’s passport was not confiscated by the state but left at the immigration office at Chirundu border post. The vehicle transporting Kambwili into Zimbabwe reportedly had a Zimbabwean registration plate.

Minister Mwiimbu clarified that Kambwili, despite the irregularities surrounding his departure, may still be in Zimbabwe unless he possesses other documentation allowing him to leave the country. Health Minister Sylvia Masebo, present at the press briefing, emphasized that Kambwili had initially been cleared for evacuation to seek medical attention in South Africa, but he chose to leave for Zimbabwe instead.

As the controversy unfolds, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has initiated investigations into the matter, highlighting the legal violations associated with Kambwili’s departure.