Zambia has been bestowed with the title of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Cholera Prevention Champion during a virtual Extraordinary Summit addressing the cholera situation in the region.

President Hakainde Hichilema, on behalf of the people of Zambia, accepted this honor with deep humility, acknowledging the responsibility that comes with spearheading the fight against cholera in the SADC region.

This designation comes in addition to Zambia’s existing role with the World Health Organization (WHO), further solidifying the nation’s commitment to combating the cholera crisis on multiple fronts. President Hichilema, expressing gratitude for the recognition, emphasized the dedication of Zambia to working collaboratively with SADC and the entire African continent to advocate for the local manufacture of vaccines.

During the virtual summit, President Hichilema stated, “We accepted, with deep humility, on behalf of the people of Zambia, the honour of being designated the SADC Cholera Prevention Champion to spearhead the fight against cholera in our region. This is in addition to the World Health Organization (WHO) role we already perform.” The president highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in addressing the ongoing cholera challenges faced by several countries.

Furthermore, President Hichilema affirmed Zambia’s commitment to championing efforts for the local production of vaccines, recognizing the pivotal role it plays in preventing and controlling the spread of infectious diseases.