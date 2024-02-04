Robert Chabinga, leader of the opposition and Member of Parliament for Mafinga, has said former Cabinet Minister Chishimba Kambwili is guilty of various offenses and suggests that his sudden departure from the country is an attempt to evade potential conviction.

Speaking exclusively to ZNBC news, Chabinga commended law enforcement agencies for their swift action in detecting anomalies when Kambwili sought the services of immigration officers at the Chirundu border. Chabinga expressed his appreciation for the vigilance of the authorities in the face of this controversial situation.

Chabinga did not mince his words, stating that Kambwili should have considered his medical condition before allegedly leaving the country illegally. He questioned why Kambwili chose to evade immigration requirements, especially when the government was prepared to facilitate his evacuation for the necessary medical treatment.

The opposition leader urged Kambwili to return to Zambia promptly to address the allegations against him and avoid further complications. Chabinga emphasized the need for accountability and adherence to the law, expressing concern that the situation could escalate if not addressed promptly.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Chishimba Kambwili were unsuccessful as his phone remained unreachable. ZNBC attempted to visit Kambwili’s residences in both Lusaka and Luanshya; however, the gates were locked, and there was no response despite repeated knocks.