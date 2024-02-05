The annual investing in African Mining Indaba has opened in South Africa’s tourism city of Cape town.

Zambia, one of the world’s largest producers of copper and other minerals, is participating at the indaba that has attracted over 8000 attendees, more than 900 investors and global leaders and captains in the mining industry.

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane, arrived last night in South Africa to represent President Hakainde Hichilema who was scheduled to be the guest speaker at the indaba that has been held for the last 30 years.

Dr Musokotwane is accompanied by the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, Permanent Secretary, Hapenga Kabeta, Special advisors to the President, Jito Kayumba and Bishop John Mambo among others.

Others are Zambia Development Agency Director, General Albert Halwampa, other senior government officials, and representatives from mining companies and the private sector.

The Zambian delegation was received by Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Mazuba Monze and other embassy staff.

While at the meeting, Dr Musokotwane is expected to hold a series of bilateral and side meetings with potential investors and other cooperating partners.

The indaba will open today, with a Ministerial symposium where Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe is representing the country ahead of the official opening tomorrow February 5, 2024.

The event is aimed at showcasing Africa’s commitment to attracting investment in its mining sector where Heads of State, government representatives and other decision-makers representing the African mining value chain meet to discuss the future of Africa’s mining industry.

This year’s mining Indaba which will run from 5th to 8th 2024 is being held under the theme: Embracing the power of positive disruption, A bold new future for African Mining.