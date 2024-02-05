Namibian President Hage Geingob has died at the age of 82 at a hospital in the capital Windhoek, where he was receiving medical treatment, according to a statement from Acting President Nangolo Mbumba.

In a solemn announcement Acting Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba confirmed the passing of His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia. President Geingob, aged 82, breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek.

Surrounded by his devoted wife, Madame Monica Geingos, and his children, President Geingob succumbed to the illness he had been battling, despite the tireless efforts of his medical team. The nation had been updated on his health struggles when he revealed his cancer diagnosis in January, having returned just days ago from a medical trial in the United States.

In a heartfelt message to the nation, Acting President Mbumba expressed the deep sorrow felt by the Namibian people, acknowledging the loss of a distinguished servant, a liberation icon, and the architect of the nation’s constitution. “The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house,” Mbumba said.

Calling for calm and collectedness, Mbumba assured the nation that the government would attend to all necessary state arrangements, preparations, and protocols. Cabinet convened immediately to address the urgent matters at hand, and further details regarding the state arrangements will be communicated in due course.

President Hage G. Geingob, who had been in office since 2015 and was serving his second term, held a significant place in the history of Namibia. Beyond his presidential role, he served as the country’s first prime minister from 1990 to 2002 under former President Sam Nujoma, after Namibia gained independence from South Africa.

President Hakainde Hichilema extended his condolences, stating, “We have lost a true friend, a liberation icon, a distinguished diplomat, a senior African Statesman, and an elder brother, and at this time, our thoughts and prayers are with his widow, Madame Monica Geingos and family, the Namibian people, and the entire African Continent.”