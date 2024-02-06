Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President Given Lubinda has challenged fellow politicians to foster national unity by co-existing.

Mr. Lubinda said Zambians should not be divided on political lines.

He was speaking during the burial of Mrs. Charity Ng’ambi, the wife of PF Central Committee Member Frank Ng’ambi at Kansenshi Cemetery in Ndola.

“Thabo (Kawana), I would like to say to you. Many times when we have funerals they are turned into either UPND or PF funerals. This must come to an end, we out to be ‘One Zambia One Nation’,” Mr. Lubinda told mourners.

“In passing and when we meet our Lord, He won’t ask us which political party we belonged to. Rather He will ask what you did for the least of my brothers and sisters. I would like to therefore, appeal to all of us my dear fellow politicians, let us make sure that all of us unite so that every Zambian on their passing will say I belonged to one united Zambia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda declared that the PF was alive and that people that want to destroy it won’t manage.

Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, who attended the burial, conveyed the condolences message from President Hakainde Hichilema.

“His Excellency the President sent me and said go and pass my sincere condolences to Honourable Dr. Frank Ng’ambi and share with them that our thoughts and prayers are with them in this trying moment,” Mr. Kawana said.