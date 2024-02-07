MMD President Nevers Mumba has expressed skepticism regarding the proposed opposition alliance, asserting that it is primarily motivated by animosity towards President Hakainde Hichilema rather than a genuine commitment to serving the people of Zambia.

Dr. Mumba highlighted that certain remarks made by leaders within the opposition suggest a movement fueled by hatred against President Hichilema. He voiced concerns that such sentiments could undermine the potential for constructive dialogue and cooperation among political parties.

During an interview with ZNBC News, Dr. Mumba emphasized that the proposed alliance could also inadvertently serve the interests of former President Edgar Lungu, who currently lacks a political party. He urged respect for the MMD’s decision not to join the alliance, stressing that it is the party’s democratic right to make independent choices.

The statement from Dr. Mumba comes amidst ongoing discussions among opposition parties to form a united front against the ruling party. A press conference held on January 31, 2024, saw political parties announcing their intention to establish a broad cross-cutting national movement. Mr. Sakwiba Sikota SC, President of the United Liberal Party (ULP), has been appointed as the interim Chairperson of the grouping, with Ms. Chishala Kateka, President of the New Heritage Party (NHP), serving as Coordinator.

The primary task for the interim leadership is to finalize the name for the group and seek registration with the Registrar of Societies. Once formalized, additional political parties expressing willingness to collaborate will be integrated into the alliance.

Participating political parties in the proposed alliance include the United Liberal Party (ULP), New Heritage Party (NHP), Citizens First (CF), Forum for Development and Democracy (FDD), Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ), National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Patriotic Front (PF).