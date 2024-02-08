In a bid to bolster the Zambian economy, the United States Government has expressed its commitment to supporting investments in the Lobito Corridor. Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden on Energy and Investment, highlighted the potential of the corridor to foster regional integration and interdependency.
In a special interview with ZNBC’s Franklin Tembo Junior, Mr. Hochstein emphasized the interest of numerous American companies in investing in Zambia along the corridor. He underscored the significance of the Lobito Corridor construction in facilitating trade and economic growth in the region.
Zambia is set to host the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, Lobito Corridor private sector investment forum on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The forum, to be held in Lusaka, has garnered participation from the private sector and cooperating partners such as the USA.
Both the United States and the European Union are lending support to the Lobito Corridor project, which aims to promote trade and connectivity among Zambia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The project represents a crucial step towards enhancing regional economic cooperation and fostering sustainable development in the participating countries.
