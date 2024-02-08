The Zambia Airports Corporation has recorded the highest number of passengers served since its inception in 1989.

The Corporation recorded over 2 million passengers served in 2023, largely driven by trade and tourism at all airports.

Speaking during a media breakfast, Zambia Airports Corporation Acting Managing Director Gillian Mazimba said the growth represents an increase of 24 percent.

Ms. Mazimba stated that the corporation will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders to make Zambia an attractive and affordable destination, with a focus on seamless air travel.

She emphasized that this effort will help attract more business and tourism, including hosting international meetings and conferences.