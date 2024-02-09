Zambia Athletics (ZA) continues the selection of a provisional team for the All African Games and Olympic Games as it stages the National Track and Field Tournament- All Comers Meet tomorrow- Saturday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The one-day tournament is for selected athletes who clocked good times during the January 20, 2024 event in Ndola.

ZA Media Officer Stella Mumbi-Omara said runners for the Senior African Championships in Cameroon will be picked from the same tournament.

“The objective remains to qualify and select a provisional team (athletes) that will represent Zambia at the All African Games in Accra- Ghana in March, and the Olympic Games in Paris- France,” Omara said.