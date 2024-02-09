Amid concerns over potential power shortages, Zambia’s Energy Minister, Peter Kapala, has moved to allay fears by assuring the nation that there will be no need for load shedding in the foreseeable future. Kapala attributed this assurance to the implementation of robust mitigation measures aimed at addressing the anticipated power crisis.

Speaking to ZNBC News in an interview, Mr. Kapala emphasized the proactive steps taken by the government to tackle the issue head-on. He revealed that Zambia has adopted a strategy of importing power from Mozambique during off-peak hours to compensate for the reduced power generation capacity at the Kariba North Bank Power Station.

“The country is currently importing 200 megawatts of power from Mozambique,” stated Mr. Kapala, highlighting the collaborative efforts being undertaken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Zambian households and industries.

Despite the challenges posed by the decrease in power generation capacity at the Kariba North Bank Power Station, Kapala assured citizens that the government remains vigilant in monitoring the situation closely. He reiterated that any decision regarding the implementation of load shedding would be communicated transparently to the public.

The statement by Energy Minister Peter Kapala provides a measure of reassurance to Zambians, offering hope for stable and reliable electricity supply in the face of prevailing challenges.