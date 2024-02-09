Amid concerns over potential power shortages, Zambia’s Energy Minister, Peter Kapala, has moved to allay fears by assuring the nation that there will be no need for load shedding in the foreseeable future. Kapala attributed this assurance to the implementation of robust mitigation measures aimed at addressing the anticipated power crisis.
Speaking to ZNBC News in an interview, Mr. Kapala emphasized the proactive steps taken by the government to tackle the issue head-on. He revealed that Zambia has adopted a strategy of importing power from Mozambique during off-peak hours to compensate for the reduced power generation capacity at the Kariba North Bank Power Station.
“The country is currently importing 200 megawatts of power from Mozambique,” stated Mr. Kapala, highlighting the collaborative efforts being undertaken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Zambian households and industries.
Despite the challenges posed by the decrease in power generation capacity at the Kariba North Bank Power Station, Kapala assured citizens that the government remains vigilant in monitoring the situation closely. He reiterated that any decision regarding the implementation of load shedding would be communicated transparently to the public.
The statement by Energy Minister Peter Kapala provides a measure of reassurance to Zambians, offering hope for stable and reliable electricity supply in the face of prevailing challenges.
But please don’t move the goal post….No loadsheding means no loadsheding just don’t change your story in a few months when yiu you start loadsheding…..we will save this article for future reference
It could be good news if it was coming from a Unip minister . But these guys will change the story when they are cornered. Why export then import? It has to increase in order to come down motto.
These UPND Ministers have no shame…and when they start loadsheding they will deny ever saying that they promised no loadsheding….just like 22 and 23…..they said exactly the same thing….be careful with a naked man promising you a shirt
Can this Mambala Kapala commit to resigning if loadshedding returns?
He should not move the goal post when load shedding returns. Importing power for a country capable of producing enough power for itself and for export is criminal. Zambia is depleting its natural resources fast without plan B.
Remember these are the same guys who made Gold turn into copper….and they kept on dancing around the Gold Scandal when it was discovered that the State House was involved engineered by Bandit HH
People have been so used to bad service that when you promise no load shedding they can not believe you…kikiki. They want to stay in the dark like Nfwitis so that they can bewitch Zesco.
We have heard this before even from the supreme tribal leader Dr Hakainde Hichilema the greatest liar who said he has ended laod-shedding he boom, no power. I am sure when the time comes they will just say PF and Lungu have caused this load-shedding. What Infrastructure have UPND built in power generation to prevent load-shedding when demands has grown in the 2.5 years they have been in power?