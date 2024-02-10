Chishimba Kambwili has been deported from Zimbabwe to Zambia after spending at least nine days in Zimbabwean custody. Kambwili was arrested by Zimbabwean authorities after fleeing to the neighboring country on January 30, 2024, reportedly seeking medical treatment with the assistance of a Zimbabwean citizen.
Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu confirmed that Kambwili was handed over to Zambian authorities at the Chirundu border post on Thursday night at 23:00 hours. Currently, Kambwili is admitted to Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka, where his health condition is being assessed.
Addressing the media in Mushindamo District, Minister Mwiimbu clarified that Kambwili had entered Zimbabwe illegally and voluntarily surrendered his passport to immigration officers at the Chirundu border when asked to appear before them. He emphasized that the Zambian government did not confiscate Kambwili’s passport nor restrict his travel for medical purposes.
Minister Mwiimbu reiterated that the Zambian and Zimbabwean governments collaborated in locating Kambwili, who was deemed an illegal immigrant in Zimbabwe due to his unlawful entry. Consequently, the Zimbabwean authorities chose to deport him, a decision commended by Minister Mwiimbu as it facilitates medical evaluation.
Dispelling social media claims of mistreatment, Minister Mwiimbu emphasized President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to provide Kambwili with access to medical care despite his criminal record and political affiliation. The government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of all citizens, as demonstrated by Kambwili’s evacuation for medical attention, was underscored.
People who pay attention to this clown have too much time to waste. The time he fell out with Edgar Lungu he took a tour of the southern province to apologise to the local chiefs for the tribal remarks he had made against them. Somehow when he didn’t get what he expected from the Upnd he made 360 degree turnround and went back to his old self.
Kambwili compromised many things such as forcing the labour department to allow unqualified foreigners to get jobs on the mines for which he would be awarded contracts. When he got fired, people rose to his defence…yes people who have time to waste.
He’s just hot air. It’s unfair that since the breakdown of the cancer machine in the country poor people have been referred to foreign countries. Maina Soko the only hospital with the facilities can only allow people like Kambwili, a chap I am sure has never paid any taxes. Even if you are registered to go to Tanzania, you will never go as long as you are not a “Kambwili….” let Kambwili get treated with us at Kitwe Teaching Hospital and suffer with us.
@Spaka on this one I am with you. He could bully the mines to pay him even if there many other people who were first in the queue. He was an embarrassment.
When he was voted as MP for Roan, he bullied Luanshya Copper Mines into giving him the lucrative Grill Room to run. The then CEO relented and consented!
The best HH can do for now is not to get involved in such things. It’s clear that this matter hasn’t been handled properly. Should anything unfortunate happen to CK, it’ll be difficult for people like Mwiimbu to explain and make people understand. It’s not necessary to subject the nation to debate Kambwili in the midst of so many challenges