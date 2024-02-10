Chishimba Kambwili has been deported from Zimbabwe to Zambia after spending at least nine days in Zimbabwean custody. Kambwili was arrested by Zimbabwean authorities after fleeing to the neighboring country on January 30, 2024, reportedly seeking medical treatment with the assistance of a Zimbabwean citizen.

Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu confirmed that Kambwili was handed over to Zambian authorities at the Chirundu border post on Thursday night at 23:00 hours. Currently, Kambwili is admitted to Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka, where his health condition is being assessed.

Addressing the media in Mushindamo District, Minister Mwiimbu clarified that Kambwili had entered Zimbabwe illegally and voluntarily surrendered his passport to immigration officers at the Chirundu border when asked to appear before them. He emphasized that the Zambian government did not confiscate Kambwili’s passport nor restrict his travel for medical purposes.

Minister Mwiimbu reiterated that the Zambian and Zimbabwean governments collaborated in locating Kambwili, who was deemed an illegal immigrant in Zimbabwe due to his unlawful entry. Consequently, the Zimbabwean authorities chose to deport him, a decision commended by Minister Mwiimbu as it facilitates medical evaluation.

Dispelling social media claims of mistreatment, Minister Mwiimbu emphasized President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to provide Kambwili with access to medical care despite his criminal record and political affiliation. The government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of all citizens, as demonstrated by Kambwili’s evacuation for medical attention, was underscored.