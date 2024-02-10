In response to a disturbing video circulating on social media, depicting the alleged torture of a 14-year-old male juvenile from Kalikiliki compound, the Kalikiliki Police Post has taken decisive action. Four Community Crime Prevention Unit Officers (CCPU) have been formally arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The accused individuals have been identified as Benson Banda, aged 49 of Mutendere, Smart Phiri, aged 21 of Ibex Hill, Paul Sakala, aged 32 of Kalikiliki, and Janex Yambayamva, aged 29 of Kalikiliki. They have been charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (O.A.B.H), a violation of Section 248 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

During the course of the investigation, the accused officers opted to exercise their right to remain silent in their Warn and Caution statements.

In a concerning turn of events, it has been revealed that the juvenile victim depicted in the video is also facing serious charges himself, including Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Malicious Damage to Property.

The Zambia Police Service has affirmed its commitment to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter, ensuring that justice prevails. Rae Hamoonga, the Police Public Relations Officer, condemned any form of misconduct within the institution and assured the public that such actions will be met with the full force of the law. The police force remains dedicated to upholding the principles of justice, accountability, and community safety.