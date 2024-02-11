The government has voiced its concerns regarding the prolonged dry spell affecting the southern half of the country. Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, expressed apprehension over the lack of rainfall in the region for the past three weeks.
In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. Mweetwa emphasized the potential implications of the dry spell, warning that if the situation persists, the nation could face a poor harvest. He highlighted the critical need for rainfall to support agricultural activities and ensure successful crop yields.
Mr. Mweetwa, who recently visited one of his farms in Kalomo’s Mukwela area, shared his firsthand observations of the adverse effects of the dry spell on agriculture. Despite the government’s efforts to provide support to farmers through initiatives such as the procurement of fertilizers and seeds, concerns remain regarding the viability of maize crops due to the insufficient rainfall and low soil moisture content.
As authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, efforts may be intensified to mitigate the impact of the dry spell on farmers and ensure sustainable agricultural practices in the affected regions.
God does not like UPND tribal government. He telling us to look closely at the privatization 14hrs thief.
dont include God in your evil tribalism, the same drought 1d10t is hitting SA, Zim, Bots, etc.
Kci, stop speaking on behalf of God. On the other hand Mweetwa should know that God helps those who help themselves. When Zambia still depends on rainfed agriculture 60 years after independence, then for sure God will not help Zambians who dont want to help themselves use the water resources they have. Just offloading FISP fertilisers and seeds to small scale farmers without thinking of the limitations of depending on rainfed agriculture will not address the challenges faced by small scale farmers. Public resources should be invested in irrigation schemes including using solar powered water pumps and irrigation infrastructure.
God is a spook and should not bother us
It is not only Southern but country wide