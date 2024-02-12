Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has congratulated the Zambia Futsal Men’s National Team for qualifying for the Morocco 2024 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Mozambique 4-3 over two legs in the final qualifying round.

Kamanga said the qualification exemplifies the Association’s goal of having all national teams regularly appear at international events.

The Zambia Futsal National Team beat Mozambique 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-0 home win that cancelled out the 3-2 away loss.

“On behalf of the FAZ executive and the entire football family I wish to congratulate the Zambia Futsal National Team for qualifying to the Morocco 2024 AFCON. Zambia will join eight other African teams for the AFCON from 8-17 April in Morocco.

“Considering that futsal is still in its infancy in Zambia, we believe that this qualification will spur interest and development of the game, ”said Kamanga.

The FAZ president has urged the team not to lose focus in light of the qualification.

“We will do our part with various stakeholders to help the team in their preparations for the AFCON and urge them not to be complacent after having earned qualification to the tournament.We are keeping our fingers crossed for the Zambia Under-17 Women National Team that play Tanzania tomorrow (Sunday) in the Dominican Republic 2024 third round, second round qualifier in Dar-e-salaam. We wish them all the best and hope they can finish off the job after a 5-0 first leg win at home,” he said.

The U17 ladies carry a 5-0 first leg cushion and will face Uganda in the next round if they overcome the Serengeti Girls in their backyard.

This is contained in a statement signed by FAZ Communications Manager, Sydney Mugala.