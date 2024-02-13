The UPND government has extended a warm welcome to the formation of the opposition United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) by several political parties. Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa hailed the establishment of the alliance as a positive indication of the country’s flourishing democracy.
Mr. Mweetwa emphasized the government’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and stated that it will not obstruct the progress of the UKA. He noted that the formation of the alliance is particularly timely, given recent concerns raised by its proponents regarding the perceived narrowing of democratic space in Zambia.
Addressing journalists at a press briefing, Mr. Mweetwa urged opposition parties to refrain from alleging a shrinking democratic space and instead focus on constructive engagement within the political sphere. He called on members of the UKA to serve as advocates for goodwill and peace, emphasizing the importance of honesty and integrity in political discourse.
Furthermore, Mr. Mweetwa highlighted the significance of the UKA’s formation in dispelling notions of political stagnation within the opposition ranks. He expressed optimism about the alliance’s potential to contribute positively to Zambia’s democratic processes and urged all stakeholders to support its endeavors.
