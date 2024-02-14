Rachel Kundananji has made football history by becoming the most expensive women’s footballer ever after sealing a move from Spanish club Madrid CFF to USA club Bay FC for a staggering transfer fee of $860,000 (£685,000). This landmark deal, confirmed by Forbes, marks Kundananji as the first African player, male or female, to command a world-record transfer fee, underscoring the growing prominence of African talent on the global football stage.

The 23-year-old striker, renowned for her goal-scoring prowess, scored an impressive 33 goals in 43 Liga F games for Madrid, capturing the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide. Her exceptional talent has earned her a four-year deal with Bay FC, with the option of an additional year.

Bay FC is set to make their debut in the National Women’s Soccer League this year, providing Kundananji with an exciting platform to showcase her skills and contribute to the club’s success. Her move not only sets a new benchmark for women’s football transfers but also signifies the increasing recognition and valuation of African players in the international football community.

Kundananji’s remarkable journey to breaking the women’s transfer record began with Zambian side Indeni Roses before stints with BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan and Spanish top-flight side Eibar. Her impressive performances both domestically and internationally, including a notable stint at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, have solidified her reputation as one of Africa’s top talents.

The significant transfer fee paid for Kundananji reflects the growing investment in women’s football, with FIFA reporting record spending in January. Despite a marginal increase in international transfers, the total transfer fees soared to $2.1 million, signifying the increasing financial value placed on women’s football talent.

Kundananji joins Bay FC alongside Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala and former Arsenal defender Jen Beattie, further enhancing the club’s roster ahead of the upcoming season. As she embarks on this new chapter in her career, Kundananji aims to continue captivating fans with her exceptional talent and contributing to her new club’s success on the pitch.