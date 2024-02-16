Zambia and the United Republic of Tanzania have signed two Memorandums of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in Immigration matters and combating drug abuse and trafficking.

The MOU was signed at the just ended Second Session of the Tanzania-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security in Unguja, Zanzibar.

Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma was accompanied by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Affairs Jack Mwiimbu, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Norman Chipakupaku, Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Joseph Akafumba, High Commissioner of Zambia in Tanzania Matthews Jere and other government officials at the JPC.

Mr Lufuma said that the two countries had convened to discuss pertinent issues that border on peace and security in both nations.

The Minister of Defence highlighted that both countries have been experiencing issues of drug and human trafficking as well as illegal immigration hence the agreements.

“As it is right now, we are faced with illegal migration, human trafficking, drug trafficking, trafficking of firearms and all those issues that tend to destabilise countries,” said Mr Lufuma.

The Minister of Defence urged both countries to ensure that the resolutions passed at the JPC are implemented within the agreed time frames.

And United Republic of Tanzania Minister of Defence and National Security Stergomena Tax said that the resolutions made at the second session are a continuation of the efforts of both Heads of State, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and President Hakainde Hichilema.

” As you may be aware both Presidents visited the two countries and a lot of issues were agreed upon, some of the agreements were in the Defence and Security sector, and instructions were given to us to ensure that the Agreements are implemented,” said Dr Tax .

She stated that because of Security concerns that exist in the region and in both countries, the JPC has put up strategies and signed agreements to help both countries address the insecurity.

Dr Tax observed that illegal immigration is another problem facing both Zambia and Tanzania who share a substantial long border.

“People come in through Tanzania without going through legal channels of Immigrants and enter into the country, this has to be curbed hence the agreements,” She said.

Dr Tax was accompanied at the JPC by Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence and National Security Dr Faraji Mnyepe, Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Kasper Kaspar Mmuya and other senior Government officials.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu expressed gratitude to the Tanzanian Government for gifting Zambia with Twenty (20) Hector’s of Land at Kwala Dry Port in Tanzania.

Mr Mwiimbu said that the land will help enhance trade and commerce in Zambia.

He added that the land at Kwala Dry Port will enhance Zambia’s economy through trade and ensure smooth flow of imports and exports to Zambia.

“The 20 Hector’s of land given to Zambia by the President of Tanzania will help enhance trade and commerce,” said Mr Mwiimbu.