The 2023/2024 FAZ Super League season resumed from the month-long 2023 AFCON break with Red Arrows going top after swapping places with Zesco United.

The 2021/2022 champions opened a one-point lead after beating Trident away in Solwezi on Saturday afternoon through a 30th-minute goal by Saddam Phiri.

Arrows moved to 41 points from 21 games played after former leaders Zesco United on the same date failed to hold on to their lead away at Konkola Blades in Chililambomwe.

Eswatini defender Lindo Mkhonta put Zesco ahead in the 41st minute.

But that lead lasted until the 77th minute when Castrol Kiakotela found the back of the net to grab a point for Blades to see the Chililabombwe club breathe a sigh of relief after losing the first leg 3-0 away in Ndola last September.

Defending champions Power Dynamos who are third and tied on 33 points with fourth-placed Nkwazi are only in action on Sunday when they visit Green Eagles.

Meanwhile, struggling giants Nkana made a small step in their giant fight to avoid relegation when they collected their debut away win over FC MUZA in Mazabuka.

New boy Christopher Itaka scored in the 64th minute to put Nkana at 22 points but they stay put at third from bottom at number 16 with fourteen games left to save their souls.

And there was another important result at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira where Mighty Mufulira Wanderers humbled Zanaco 5-0 in a match Evans Chisenga and Patson Kwataine scored braces for the nine-time champions.

Chisenga struck in the 2nd minute, Clive Biyeta made it two-nil in the 30th minute and Kwataine added struck twice before the break in the 34th and 45th minutes.

Chisenga completed his brace in the 49th minute.

Mighty are 8th on after avenging the 1-0 away loss they suffered in Lusaka last September.

They have 28 points, one more than Zanaco who are 10th.

MTN/FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 21

17/02/2024

Napsa Stars 1-Kabwe Warriors 0

Nkwazi 2-Green Buffaloes 1

Prison Leopards 2-Kansanshi Dynamos 1

Mufulira Wanderers 5-Zanaco 0

Forest Rangers 2-Mutondo Stars 1

MUZA 0-Nkana 1

Trident 0-Red Arrows 1

Konkola Blades 1-Zesco United 1

18/02/2024

Green Eagles-Power Dynamos