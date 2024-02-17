I am writing to express my profound concern and distress over what appears to be a recurring pattern of exclusion from employment opportunities within the forestry sector of the Zambian civil service. Despite my qualifications and ongoing efforts since my graduation in 2009, I have yet to be shortlisted for any position in this sector, an issue that seems to be shared among several of my peers, particularly those specializing in forestry.

This persistent challenge has led me to speculate on the factors contributing to our collective inability to secure employment within the government services, despite the change in political leadership and promises of a more inclusive and fair hiring process. Initially, I attributed the difficulty to the political and professional climate under the previous administration, which posed challenges for forestry professionals. However, the continuation of these issues under the new administration has prompted me to reconsider the root causes of this exclusion.

In an effort to advocate for change and highlight the plight of forestry professionals in Zambia, I have engaged in article writing and research, aiming to use my voice to bring attention to these systemic issues. Unfortunately, this approach has not yielded the desired change, and it has been suggested to me that my outspokenness may have inadvertently affected my employment prospects.

Additionally, my experience as a registrar at the Veterinary Council of Zambia further exemplifies the challenges I have faced in my professional endeavors. Despite being initially shortlisted for re-engagement, I was ultimately not selected, under circumstances that I believe were influenced by external pressures aimed at undermining my candidacy and professional reputation.

There is also a concern that personal biases, including those based on ethnic origins, may be influencing the selection process, a deeply troubling notion that, if true, undermines the principles of fairness and equality.

I am making this statement not only as a personal account of my experiences but also as a call to action for a more transparent, inclusive, and equitable hiring process within the Zambian civil service. It is my hope that by bringing these issues to light, there can be a concerted effort to address and rectify the underlying problems, ensuring that all qualified candidates, regardless of their background or personal beliefs, have an equal opportunity to serve their country.

I trust that this matter will be taken seriously and that steps will be taken to investigate and address the concerns raised.

Sincerely,

Chaliafya katungula