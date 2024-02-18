Power Dynamos coach Osward Mutapa began his reign on a roaring note on Sunday with a memorable 4-0 away win over Green Eagles in Choma.

Mutapa left Nkwazi to join Power in January where he replaced Mwenya Chipepo who quit in early November.

Back to the game, Power punished Eagles for a poor defensive display when Andy Boyeli, Linos Mwakwaza Jnr and Austin Muwowo scored with the latter banging in a brace at Independence Stadium.

The first goal came in the 3rd minute when Boyeli intercepted a poor pass by Shapi Chikondi to fire in a looping long-range volley.

Then an unmarked Makwaza made it two-nil in the 37th minute when he fired in Muwowo’s corner that took a deflection on its way in.

Muwowo turned from provider to scorer in the 43rd minute after Boyeli rolled the ball into his path and the striker accelerated to beat two Eagles defenders and goalkeeper Rodwell Mulungushi.

He completed his brace in the 64th minute slotting in a simple tap-in on the far post in a totally unmarked position after being at the end of Joshua Mutale’s cross after the latter easily outpaced halftime substitute Martin Zulu.

Power now breaks clear at number three on 36 points, four points behind second-placed Zesco United and is five adrift of Red Arrows.

Eagles stay put at number five on 32 points, one point behind Nkwazi.

Meanwhile, Power’s victory is a huge boost ahead this this weekend’s big away Copperbelt derby against Zesco who drew 1-1 away at Konkola Blades on Saturday.