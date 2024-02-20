The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), Commissioner McDonald Chipenzi has thanked all the stakeholders for their contributions towards the just ended Kayo Local Government by election in Mwansabombwe District.

Mr Chipenzi was speaking during a comprehensive review of the recently held Local Government by-elections won by the UPND.

He said the election was credible and that no incidents of violence were recorded, an indication that all stakeholders played their part.

The Commissioner, further urged the people of Mwansabombwe district to get acquainted and understand the electoral process reforms as they continue to work for the people of Zambia.

He said ECZ is committed to transparency and accountability and that soon will embark on the review process to assess the efficacy and integrity of the electoral process.

Mr Chipenzi said the ECZ acknowledges the commendable voter turnout witnessed during the local government elections, reflecting the citizens’ active engagement in the democratic process.

He said there was adherence to established election procedures which resulted in fairness and impartiality throughout the electoral process.

The Commissioner reaffirms the ECZ’s commitment to transparency and accountability and providing stakeholders with access to accurate and timely information regarding the electoral process.