The Zambia Police Service has issued a stern warning to individuals making careless utterances suggesting the secession of territory belonging to the Republic of Zambia. In a press statement released by Mr. Graphel Musamba, the Inspector General of Police, emphasized that Zambia is legally established as a unitary state, and any attempts to challenge or undermine this legal foundation are deemed irresponsible and a serious offense against the nation’s laws.

The statement expresses grave concern over recent statements made by certain individuals that border on treason, advocating for secession and questioning the integrity of the Republic of Zambia. The Zambia Police Service asserts its duty to uphold and enforce the laws of the nation, safeguarding the safety, security, and unity of Zambia.

With immediate effect, the Zambia Police Service has vowed to take decisive action against anyone found promoting or inciting any form of uprising or secession. Such individuals will face swift arrest and prosecution in accordance with Zambia’s laws. The statement underscores the gravity of these offenses and warns of severe consequences for those who engage in activities that threaten the peace and stability of the nation.

The Inspector General of Police issues a stern warning to individuals contemplating illegal actions to cease and desist immediately. The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to maintaining law and order and emphasizes that any attempts to undermine the unity of the Republic will be met with the full force of the law.

The statement called upon all citizens to uphold the values of unity and nationalism that define Zambia.