Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has expressed shock at the false allegations by the Drug Enforcement Commission that they have nabbed his driver or former driver for trafficking in cannabis.

The former President says he has never had a driver named Juvensio Mathews Phiri under State House or under officers attached to his office from the Zambia Police.

He has called on the Drug Enforcement Commission(DEC) Director General, Mr. Nason Banda to show minimum decency and professionalism.

Former President Lungu has called on public institutions to remain professional despite the political pressure they receive from desperate leaders who are engaged in attempting to tarnish his name or his legacy.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) issued a statement stating that its officers in Eastern Province arrested former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Driver and Security personnel, identified as Juvensio Mathews Phiri, male aged 53, for trafficking in 55.6 Kg of loose cannabis.

President Lungu has also called on the media to be professional despite the current political pressure, the state of shrunk democratic space, and reject the temptation or allure of making them as paid voices to parrot government propaganda.

He gave an example where he called on the Implementation of quality education in Zambia and the need NOT to sacrifice quality education in the name of free education, a statement that has grossly and falsely been reported that he called for the cancellation of the free education policy.

President Lungu said Zambia was facing a serious crisis with the challenges of the economy, disease outbreaks and the worst cost of living in many decades.

He said Zambia was also facing the threat of food insecurity following the drought caused by the El Niño weather effect and the wanton maize exports that was done without due consideration the national strategic maize reserves.

He said the concerns about food security was so serious that it may worsen the current economic conditions if not dealt with adequately.

He called on the Government of President Hakainde Hichilema to concentrate on delivering service to the people of Zambia and resolving the various crises facing the nation than his efforts concentrating of attempting to destroy democracy and the Opposition in Zambia.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT