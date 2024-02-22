In an effort towards bolstering early childhood development and education in Zambia, a delegation led by Ms. Jamie Anne Cooper, President of Big Win Philanthropy, met with President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration to discuss a collaborative initiative. The project, focused on nurturing the youth of Zambia, particularly in Chongwe and Lusaka, has garnered the endorsement of President Hichilema, who emphasized the pivotal role of investing in children for the future of the nation.

During the meeting held at State House, President Hichilema reiterated his government’s commitment to providing essential amenities and education to children nationwide, underscoring the importance of instilling a culture of hard work and responsibility among the youth. He expressed a resolute determination to combat moral decay and cultivate a society grounded in values and principles, both domestically and on a global scale.

Endorsing the initiative, President Hichilema highlighted the crucial role of early childhood development and education in shaping a disciplined and orderly society aligned with Zambia’s aspirations. He emphasized the necessity of ensuring the success of the project, urging for its expansion beyond Lusaka and Chongwe to benefit a broader spectrum of citizens across the country.

Ms. Cooper, representing Big Win Philanthropy, affirmed the organization’s commitment to aligning the program with the government’s objectives for early childhood development and education. The collaborative effort aims to harness resources and expertise to realize Zambia’s vision of nurturing responsible and empowered citizens from a young age.

Education Minister Douglas Syakalima emphasized the critical importance of the first thousand days of a child’s life for their holistic development, further underscoring the significance of investing in early childhood initiatives.

The pledge of support from Big Win Philanthropy represents a significant stride towards advancing early childhood development and education in Zambia, signaling a collective effort between government and philanthropic organizations to secure a brighter future for the nation’s youth.