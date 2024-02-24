Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu, has been handed a seven-day suspension from Parliament for gross disorder after defying guidance on the dress code. Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, announced that the suspension would be effective from February 27th to March 13th, 2024.

Ms. Mutti stated that Mr. Zulu had deliberately violated the dress code by wearing a chitenge despite clear guidance given to Parliamentarians regarding appropriate attire for Parliamentary sessions. She emphasized that adherence to the dress code was essential for maintaining decorum in the House.

The ruling was made during a session of Parliament, where Ms. Mutti reiterated that Mr. Zulu would be prohibited from entering the Parliament building or participating in any Parliamentary activities during his suspension period.

In a separate development, the National Assembly addressed concerns about the Speaker’s decision not to allow certain MPs to wear Traditional Head Gears in honor of the upcoming N’cwala Traditional Ceremony. Senior Media Liaison Officer, Nshamba Muzungu, clarified that the Speaker acted in accordance with parliamentary rules and procedures regarding the dress code.

Mr. Muzungu explained that Standing Order Number 206 of 2021 specifies permissible traditional attire in the National Assembly, such as “Siziba.” He urged the public to refrain from issuing misleading statements regarding Parliamentary proceedings and emphasized that it is contemptuous to do so.

Furthermore, Mr. Muzungu emphasized that the National Assembly is open to all stakeholders interested in learning its rules and procedures, urging for accurate representation of Parliamentary affairs by all parties involved.