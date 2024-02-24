Zambia’s kwacha has emerged as the top-performing African currency against the U.S. dollar in 2024, surging by 13.8% to 22.8 against the greenback. This increase is attributed to the aggressive monetary policy tightening by the central bank, which included raising commercial banks’ reserve ratios and hiking interest rates. However, analysts emphasize that sustained strengthening of the kwacha depends on attracting more foreign investment.

Last November, the Bank of Zambia raised the statutory reserve ratio for deposits in both local and foreign currencies by 3 percentage points to 14.5%. Despite government efforts to boost the sector, declining copper production, a crucial source of foreign exchange, has also impacted the currency’s performance.

Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya highlighted measures taken to address excessive demand, particularly from the mining sector. He emphasized the importance of increased foreign currency flows for further gains in the kwacha.

Although the kwacha has weakened slightly this week, economists expect stabilization around 21-22 per dollar. The government is finalizing arrangements for new investors to take over key copper mines, aiming to attract additional investment.

Analysts stress the importance of fiscal consolidation and balance of payments reform to establish an attractive policy environment and address structural imbalances. The conclusion of external debt restructuring is also seen as crucial to unlocking investment flows into the country.