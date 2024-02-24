Zambia’s kwacha has emerged as the top-performing African currency against the U.S. dollar in 2024, surging by 13.8% to 22.8 against the greenback. This increase is attributed to the aggressive monetary policy tightening by the central bank, which included raising commercial banks’ reserve ratios and hiking interest rates. However, analysts emphasize that sustained strengthening of the kwacha depends on attracting more foreign investment.
Last November, the Bank of Zambia raised the statutory reserve ratio for deposits in both local and foreign currencies by 3 percentage points to 14.5%. Despite government efforts to boost the sector, declining copper production, a crucial source of foreign exchange, has also impacted the currency’s performance.
Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya highlighted measures taken to address excessive demand, particularly from the mining sector. He emphasized the importance of increased foreign currency flows for further gains in the kwacha.
Although the kwacha has weakened slightly this week, economists expect stabilization around 21-22 per dollar. The government is finalizing arrangements for new investors to take over key copper mines, aiming to attract additional investment.
Analysts stress the importance of fiscal consolidation and balance of payments reform to establish an attractive policy environment and address structural imbalances. The conclusion of external debt restructuring is also seen as crucial to unlocking investment flows into the country.
Bloomberg.
The drought is now a reality. The maize that Edgar had kept in reserve at FRA was exported to boost the dollar.!!!
Now we have to import the maize again NOW! NOT TOMORROW! because all countries in the drought areas wil be competing for the same grain….this will put pressure on the Kwacha
Secondly , the country will have to buy electricity from somewhere because of the drought. This will also put pressure on the kwacha
Thirdly we are not managing the debt restructuring the debt….. dollar is also flying out to service the debt. More pressure on the kwacha.
Kkkkk!
Meanwhile things are not moving poverty is on the increase so what is the beneffit, only those trading in the dollar are the ones benefting.You missing some thing, bring more forex in our country and not injecting dollars cos the only means that it is artificial,just for short period and this is not the first time it has happend.
Meanwhile things are not moving poverty is on the increase so what is the benefit, only those trading in the dollar are the ones benefting.You missing some thing, bring more forex in our country and not injecting dollars cos that only means it is artificial,just for short period and this is not the first time it has happend.
How does Bloomberg say this for just a week of it’s performance, from worst to best and back again, this is complete madness…a currency’s performance is determined over at least a quarter of a financial year and if we look at how the Kwacha has performed this last quarter it is nothing short of a complete disaster. It was at K26 to the USD at the end of the last quarter, only two weeks ago it was at K27.8, so what is this they are talking about?