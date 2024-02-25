In a display of solidarity and celebration of Zambia’s rich cultural heritage, President Hakainde Hichilema joined the Ngoni speaking people at this year’s N’cwala traditional ceremony in Chipata, Eastern Province.

Invited by His Royal Highness, Paramount Chief Mpezeni of Chipata, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of preserving the nation’s diversity and cultural heritage. Amidst his duties as President, he reaffirmed his commitment to preventing division within the country, highlighting the need for unity and cohesion.

Addressing attendees at the ceremony, President Hichilema expressed solidarity with those affected by the unprecedented droughts threatening food security. He assured the nation that the government is actively engaged in addressing the challenges and pledged to prioritize efforts to ensure food security for all citizens.

In addition to combating food insecurity, President Hichilema urged collective action to protect the environment, emphasizing the detrimental effects of deforestation and climate change. Recognizing Zambia as a praying and hardworking nation, he expressed confidence in God’s guidance and the collective efforts of the people to overcome challenges.

President Hichilema extended gratitude to His Royal Highness for the invitation to participate in the significant occasion, acknowledging the importance of fostering strong relationships with traditional leaders and communities across the country.