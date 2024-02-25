President Hakainde Hichilema extended heartfelt condolences to the late former President of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage Gottfried Geingob, at a funeral service in Namibia.

President Hichilema fondly remembered Dr. Geingob as a brother and a tireless advocate for peace, stability, and democracy not only in Namibia but also across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Continent.The President Hichilema in his tribute described the Late President as being more of a Zambian than a Namibian because he spent about 17 years in the country.

Hundreds of citizens and more than a dozen African and world leaders bid farewell to the late President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, who died on Feb. 4 at the age of 82, at a solemn state funeral on Saturday. Among those carrying the coffin were the president’s eldest son, Mangaliso Fernandez Geingob, opposition leader McHenry Venaani, and former minister and veteran of the ruling South West African People’s Organization (SWAPO), which Geingob led, Ben Amathila.

Before the coffin was draped in the Namibian flag – red, green and blue, with a yellow sun – various African leaders paid their respects one after the other and also dedicated heartfelt words to the late president. The 1941-born Namibian leader was due to end his second and final term in 2024, having presided over the country since 2015, after revealing that he had survived prostate cancer in 2014, when he was prime minister.

On Jan. 19 last year, the presidency announced that he had been diagnosed with the disease again.

The late president will be buried Sunday at the Acre of Heroes, a huge monument on the outskirts of Windhoek.