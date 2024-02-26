

Amidst solemn reverence, dignitaries and mourners gathered at Heroes Square in Windhoek to bid farewell to the late former President of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage Gottfried Geingob. The ceremony, attended by leaders and citizens alike, honored the legacy and contributions of the courageous son of Africa.

In a heartfelt message, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his profound sorrow at the loss of a beloved brother and mentor. “Rest in peace, my mentor,” President Hichilema conveyed, acknowledging the profound impact Dr. Geingob had on his life and leadership journey.

Emphasizing Zambia’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Namibia, President Hichilema extended well wishes for peace and stability during this period of mourning. He affirmed Zambia’s commitment to standing by Namibia in solidarity, offering support and solidarity during this time of loss.

Having paid his respects, President Hichilema, along with his delegation, returned home, concluding their visit to pay homage to the late Namibian leader.