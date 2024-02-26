We would like to caution Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his league to respect the nation’s biosafety protocols, in particular the importation and consumption of Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) maize or mealie meal.
GMO maize or mealie meal is prohibited in Zambia, and all successive administrations – UNIP, MMD, and PF- have adhered to these regulations and protected citizens from exposure to these foods.
But we are afraid that if there’s crop failure, as it seems to be the case in this situation, the price of our staple food – mealie meal will more than double, and Mr Hichilema and his corrupt tribal puppet regime will end up feeding this country with imported GMO maize or mealie meal.
We sounded the alarm on this matter last week and before the week could even conclude, our fears were confirmed after the Republican Vice-President Mrs Mutale Nalumango informed the nation that GMO mealie meal is safe for consumption. The Vice- President’s remarks came at the back of a report by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) that the GMO mealie meal, which was meant for export to the DR Congo had been stolen in one of their storage facilities.
Clearly, the perpetrators did this with the view of selling the said GMO mealie meal for consumption on the Zambian market.
Vice-President Nalumango’s stance on the consumption of GMO products, specifically mealie meal, is not only a major policy shift for Mr Hichilema and the UPND government but also revealing of what this corrupt tribal puppet regime intends to do when scarcity of the staple food hits the country owing to crop failure. We said it that the options are very limited for them, and so, the Vice-President’s recent encouragement on the consumption of GMO mealie meal settles our argument that this government will most likely import GMO mealie meal to feed to the nation.
We are aware that they are panicking because they have virtually wiped out the national food reserves after they sold the all maize that could have been used as reserves to the DR Congo and other neighbouring countries. They are under extreme pressure because hunger is looming.
So, they have hatched a plan to begin campaigning for the consumption of GMO maize or mealie meal. This government intends to mobilise various stakeholders like the Church, civil society, labour movement, and their surrogate political parties, among others, to advance their GMO consumption agenda. They’re mobilising, and very soon, we shall see paid voices begin echoing Vice-President Nalumango’s comments on GMO mealie meal consumption.
We urge Zambians not to treat the Vice-President’s statement on the consumption of GMO mealie meal lightly because it is all part of the grand scheme to introduce GMO mealie meal on the market and feed it to our people.
We must resist it.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
OH FOR GODS SAKE ZIP IT
Too bad to have govt which does not care for the citizenry all they want is to achieve their goes on the expense of the citizenry.
The problem with this SP leader is that he is not even close to be called a leader, he does not even have a vision at all that is why he failed to run his company. Please for once tell the Zambian what you want to do if voted into power that is what we want to hear. We will not buy your criticism everyday sorry, grow up sir
Dont you feel those not understanding GMO need to be Genetically modified as well ???
By the way its not only maize
DRC uses GMO mealie meal, South Africa uses it, what’s all the fuss about?
Is their population’s worst off than the Zambian population because they eat it?
If the Zambian harvest fail as this man is hoping, I would say to avoid starvation use GMO mealie meal.
All developed countries survives on GMO….in the USA we eat GMO….the problem with African Politicians is that they make a big deal out of nothing….they just want to be heard. …GMO this….GMO that …..am about to have GMO cereal with GMO milk for breakfast and i have been eating GMO foods for the past 30 years
@ Anonymous ….. I am not surprised . GMO has genetically changed you way of thinking.
What is wrong is right to you . And what is right is wrong to you. That is what GMO does and unknowilling you have bn modified in that manner. Not sure what is next for you. Wish you luck!!