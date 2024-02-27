The Chitambo District Commissioner, Evans Chola, tragically lost his life in a road accident on the Great North Road near the Chilata area of Mkushi District. The incident occurred as Mr. Chola was en route to Kabwe for a Provincial Development Coordinating Committee Meeting earlier this morning.

Reports indicate that Mr. Chola, traveling in his official vehicle, was on his way to Kabwe when the vehicle overturned around 06:00 hours. According to Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the accident resulted in fatal injuries for Mr. Chola, who was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Mkushi District Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jones Malipilo, 31, and Peter Chilombo, 33, a head teacher at Chiotwe Primary School in Chitambo, sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at the Mkushi District Hospital.

Hamoonga further stated that investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.

Reacting to the tragic news, Central Province Minister Princess Kasune expressed shock and extended her condolences to the family of Mr. Chola. She described his untimely demise as a significant loss not only to his family but also to Central Province and the UPND party.