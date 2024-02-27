President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized the crucial role of collaboration with the United Nations system in driving economic development in Zambia. With 2024 marked as a year of economic expansion, President Hichilema has underscored the significance of partnerships that foster growth and prosperity for the Zambian people.

During a meeting with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Director for Africa and Assistant Secretary General Ahunna Eziakonwa at State House, President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the longstanding cooperation between Zambia and the UN system. He reiterated the government’s commitment to working closely with the UN family to create opportunities aimed at enhancing the well-being of Zambians.

“These institutions are our partners in development. I would therefore like to emphasize our appreciation for recognizing Zambia as a peaceful country, and this recognition should translate into tangible development outcomes for the Zambian people,” President Hichilema remarked.

Acknowledging the adverse effects of climate change on Zambia’s economic ambitions, President Hichilema affirmed that discussions with the UNDP would be held to address climate change challenges. He emphasized the importance of ensuring food security not only for Zambians but also for neighboring countries that rely on Zambia’s agricultural exports.

Meanwhile, UNDP Regional Director for Africa and Assistant Secretary General Ahunna Eziakonwa commended Zambia for its commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability. She highlighted Zambia as a beacon of peace in the region, devoid of violent or terrorism risks, which makes it an attractive destination for investment.

“If we do not succeed in Zambia, then I believe we will struggle elsewhere in terms of development or poverty alleviation,” Ms. Eziakonwa stated, emphasizing the significance of leveraging Zambia’s peaceful environment to tackle poverty and promote sustainable development.

Ms. Eziakonwa called for concerted efforts to overcome poverty, leveraging the peace, security, and stability enjoyed by Zambia. She emphasized the need for collaborative action to address poverty and foster inclusive growth across the country.