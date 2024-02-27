Zambia Delivers An Oral Statememt Before The International Court Of Justice In Proceedings Concerning The Request For An Advisory Opinion On The Legal Consequences Arising From The Policies And Practices Of Israel In The Occupied Palestinian Territory ,Including East Jerusalem

The Republic of Zambia has made an oral submission at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) before a panel of fifteen (15) Judges, following a request for an Advisory Opinion by the United Nations General Assembly, concerning the legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem. Mr. Marshal Muchende, Solicitor General, SC, delivered the Statement on behalf of the Republic of Zambia. He was flanked by H.E Mr. Sylvester Mundanda, Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to the BENELUX countries, and Senior Government officials.

Mr. Muchende submitted that Zambia recognises the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self determination as well as the legitimate security needs of the people of Israel.

Mr. Muchende further submitted that both Israel and Palestine have a duty to respect international human rights law and International humanitarian law, adding that any recourse to the conflict should not be one that puts the blame squarely on one party, but advances a negotiated solution that culminates in a two-state solution.

The Solicitor General stated that Zambia’s support for Palestinian People’s rights to self determination remains steadfast and echoes its consistent position within the United Nations. Mr. Muchende, however, said it is imperative to approach this issue with a comprehensive and balanced perspective.

He further stated that Zambia believes that any declaration, addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, must acknowledge the serious considerations of the difficult situation that both parties find themselves in, as they strive to defend the respective rights of their people.

Mr. Muchende submitted that Zambia notes that there has been an argument that negotiations between the two parties have been ineffective hence resorting to advisory opinions. Therefore, Zambia respectfully submitted that the Israelis, Palestinians, Regional States, the broader community and indeed the UN Security Council should first consider the reasons why the negotiations failed in the past and address that issue before resorting to a solution that seeks to bypass the agreed upon negotiations.

Mr. Muchende also submitted that Zambia proposes that the final determination in this matter would be for the two parties to resolve their dispute through settlement means of their choice, which is negotiations, adding that the just and sustainable two-state solution cannot be imposed from the outside through an advisory opinion.

Mr. Muchende concluded by reiterating Zambia’s call for relentless efforts aimed at achieving peace in the Middle East region, based on the principles of the two-state solution.

Issued by: Hambaya Munang’andu

First Secretary Press

Embassy of the Republic of Zambia

Brussels, Belgium