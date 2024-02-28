Zambia and Ghana are upbeat ahead of this evening’s Paris 2024 Women’s Olympics third round, second leg qualifier set for Levy Mwanawasa in Ndola.

The Zambia Women’s Team beat Ghana 1-0 in the first leg match played in Accra last Friday.

During the pre-match media briefing, Zambia coach Bruce Mwape declared his team ready to face Ghana.

We just need to be cautious because the game is not yet over until it is over. We still have 90 minutes to play here in Ndola,” Mwape said.

“It is important for Zambia to qualify to the Olympics for the second time,” he said.

Ghana coach Nora Huptle predicted a good game against Zambia.

“We have had good preparations and we are confident,” Swedish trainer Huptle told journalists in Ndola.

“I cannot tell you about our tactics but we are always adaptive. You will see our approach on the pitch,” he said.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 18h00.