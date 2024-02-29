Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, has instructed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu, to deliver a ministerial statement on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, regarding a statement made by former President Edgar Lungu.

Former President Lungu’s remarks, made on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, suggested the possibility of Zambians rising against President Hakainde Hichilema, potentially forcing him out of office before 2026.

The directive from Speaker Mutti comes in response to a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by Bweengwa Member of Parliament, Kasautu Michel, seeking clarification on the government’s position regarding Mr. Lungu’s statement.

In addressing Michel’s concerns, Speaker Mutti underscored the importance of addressing the matter transparently and ensuring that the public is appropriately informed. As such, Minister Mwiimbu has been tasked with providing clarity on the government’s stance regarding Mr. Lungu’s statement during the upcoming parliamentary session.