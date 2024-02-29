Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, has instructed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu, to deliver a ministerial statement on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, regarding a statement made by former President Edgar Lungu.
Former President Lungu’s remarks, made on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, suggested the possibility of Zambians rising against President Hakainde Hichilema, potentially forcing him out of office before 2026.
The directive from Speaker Mutti comes in response to a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by Bweengwa Member of Parliament, Kasautu Michel, seeking clarification on the government’s position regarding Mr. Lungu’s statement.
In addressing Michel’s concerns, Speaker Mutti underscored the importance of addressing the matter transparently and ensuring that the public is appropriately informed. As such, Minister Mwiimbu has been tasked with providing clarity on the government’s stance regarding Mr. Lungu’s statement during the upcoming parliamentary session.
Pure speculation by ECL let him rant all he wants they are his thoughts only and a few of his cronies
dont fall into his trap by consuming your time and resources on this as that is what he is after
We have more important issues to address
What kind of speaker is this. I remember many times HH used inflammatories but not one single time did the former speaker get involved. Not even in the one party state. Now even the director of elections council of Zambia is publicly praising the president.
Personally I expected a more decent administration but it’s becoming worse than anything we have seen before.
So you wanted the speaker to ignore the question that was asked by that Bweengwa MP?
@Deja Vu, I agree @Webman, she was compelled to respond after the Bweengwa Member of Parliament raised a matter of public importance. It would be unfortuane and wrong if she started ranting about it on her own
@Webman and Skylab. I think you don’t know anything. You don’t follow this so-called speaker. Binwell Mpundu MP for Wusakile wanted the same minister to tell the house why the police were detaining some people for more than one week etc…this same speaker shut Mpundu up. She did the same with Kamfinsa MP Kangombe claiming these were matters for the police. Open your eyes if you have any. This hen is a danger to our democracy. Lungu said something which is a matter for the police…so where’s the difference?
1. When some in parliament opted to impeach her, she suspended more than two dozen MPs to protect her own interests.
2. Before the formalities and court matters were concluded, she changed the opposition parliamentary seating arrangement to accommodate new faces to replace the Leader of the Opposition and the like.
3. She prevented opposition MPs from discussing debt issues in parliament and instead instructed them to write it down without directing Hon. Musokotwane to explain on the floor.
Our Hon. Speaker is definitely one of a kind. So unique. Noteworthy is also the UPND’s ignorance and impending blunder on constitutional presidential immunities.
The role of the Speaker is to select matters that must be debated or not. But it is also true that sometimes she shows biases. Now that Lungu’s alleged treasonous statement goes to Parliament, it remains to be seen how the legislature deals with it. At the same time I hear the new rule is that the presidential immunity technically ends with the end of presidential term. No need for lifting anything. Times have evolved.
@My Zambia,
The presidential immunity law has been the same, it hasnt changed with the new government, except that it was just misinterpreted to fit political agendas and to take advantage of the gullible Zambians.
ECL has set himself a trap, and Zambians will now know what this presidential immunity law entails. The minister will clarify and put it into perspective for all Zambians to understand.
Look how these PF chickens are getting nervous, and now attempting to discredit the Speaker.
Edgar Lungu MUST be investigated over the death of President Sata. Kaiza Zulu used to enter State House illegally after he was fired to see Edgar Lungu his boss & confer. See how he ardently stole G12 forms and all the confusion that was in Lusaka and the Cb G12 forms taken at airport (and their is a witness).
Why did they refuse for the weak Sata to be on drip instead decided to fly to London and sending the wife of Sata to India. Then, shocking news was sent mid air enroute to London in the absence of Sata’s wife.
Edgar Lungu is a shameless man who was an accidental president – his remarks support this assertion. Edgar Lungu is being used by a cohort of people that know that he is the only one that looted money that can outlast a lifetime (Around $150 million). To this effect, these people have taken advantage of Lungu’s weak personal character by telling him he is now very popular. Money being spent at hotels, lodges, on journalists etc is coming from this money that Lungu looted. That said, it is good that looted money is going back to the public. I hate to break it to you but Lungu will never find his name on another ballot paper.
@Deja-Vu, you are not having it, go plunge yourself into the lake. Zambians want peace and a former president advocating violence and national uprising borders on treasonous act. Let parliament have a say and Zambians will strip ECL immunity in 2026 for him to answer treason charges over his statement.
@MunaDekhane,
minor correction “strip ECL immunity in 2026 for him to answer treason charges over his statement.”
Immunity applies to things that Lungu did while in office, for example, gassing, or the killings that happened.
Ammunity does NOT apply, in what he does thereafter.
Technically and lawfully, he can be prosecuted for this if he is charged, without necessarily stripping him of his immunity.
But as usual, ECL and his gang is playing the card to take advantage and gain sympathy of SOME ignorant and GULLIBLE Zambians
You are just ananus farting rotten beans.