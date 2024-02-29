South African authorities have made significant progress in the investigation into the murders of renowned rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, and his close friend Tebello “Tibz” Motshoane, as seven suspects have been apprehended in connection with the killings.

AKA and Tibz were tragically gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban a year ago, sending shockwaves through South Africa. Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, revealed that hitmen were hired to target AKA, but no motive has been disclosed thus far.

According to police reports, the suspects, all under the age of 36, played various roles in the plot to assassinate AKA. These roles include alleged gunmen, spotters, and facilitators who sourced firearms for the attack, as well as the alleged mastermind behind the killings.

Lt Gen Mkhwanazi emphasized that while AKA was the intended target, Tibz was not, indicating a clear premeditated plan. The suspects, some of whom are also linked to unrelated murder cases, are due to appear in court on Thursday.

Six of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday evening, with a seventh apprehended on Wednesday morning. Among them, two alleged gunmen were found in a hideout in neighboring Eswatini. Plans are underway to extradite them to South Africa to face murder charges.

Exhibits recovered during the arrests include firearms linked to the murders, empty cartridges, and four vehicles believed to be used in the attack. Police Minister Bheki Cele acknowledged the widespread disturbance caused by the killings, expressing hope that the arrests would bring a sense of relief to the nation.

While the motive behind the murders remains undisclosed, Minister Cele assured the public that details would emerge during court proceedings. AKA, renowned for his musical achievements both locally and internationally, received posthumous recognition at the BET Hip Hop Awards last year.

As investigations continue and suspects face legal proceedings, the arrests represent a significant step towards justice for AKA, Tibz, and their families, as well as closure for the South African community shaken by these tragic events.