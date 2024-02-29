The most celebrated United Party for National Development (UPND) achievement, free education, evokes a stalemate debate. It is very hard to tell which side is winning.

No Zambian is against free education. It is the most important point to keep in mind as one follows the debate.

While in opposition UPND promised free education from primary school to university. President Hakainde Hichilema has delivered free education from primary school to secondary school.

College and university education is not free yet, making the promise incomplete. However, that is not what is generating the debate. The debate is on quality education.

Free education has boosted enrolment in schools. Leading to overcrowding. Because there are not enough schools, some feel Hichilema’s free education does not point to quality education.

It is a varied point. Overcrowding means teachers are burning out. A tired teacher cannot deliver quality education.

Those in support of the current form of free education argue that better bad quality education than no education. They too, have a varied point.

A lot of children who left school because of a lack of support are back in school. They may not be getting a quality education, but at least are being educated.

Reflecting on the debate, aiming at quality education is not a bad idea. We live in a world of competition where quality education is a must as it prepares students for the competition.

On the other hand, quality education aligns with President Hichilema’s pronouncement that Zambia is in the Champions League. If it is, it needs quality education to stay in the league. Otherwise, will go nowhere in the league.

For quality education, Zambia needs more schools, more teachers, better school environments, and above all good government.

Zambia needs to make sure no child goes to school with an empty stomach. Free breakfast and lunch need to be introduced in lower primary schools. Later on, may be expanded to upper grades.

Free uniforms, textbooks, and other important needed school materials would be a plus. Children should not be just present in class but present and equipped.

Free education needs to be a complete package. Hichilema administration should start thinking about introducing free healthcare for students and teachers.

Please don’t misunderstand the author. He is not against UPND’s free education. Zambia needs free and quality education.

By Venus N Msyani