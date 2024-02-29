The most celebrated United Party for National Development (UPND) achievement, free education, evokes a stalemate debate. It is very hard to tell which side is winning.
No Zambian is against free education. It is the most important point to keep in mind as one follows the debate.
While in opposition UPND promised free education from primary school to university. President Hakainde Hichilema has delivered free education from primary school to secondary school.
College and university education is not free yet, making the promise incomplete. However, that is not what is generating the debate. The debate is on quality education.
Free education has boosted enrolment in schools. Leading to overcrowding. Because there are not enough schools, some feel Hichilema’s free education does not point to quality education.
It is a varied point. Overcrowding means teachers are burning out. A tired teacher cannot deliver quality education.
Those in support of the current form of free education argue that better bad quality education than no education. They too, have a varied point.
A lot of children who left school because of a lack of support are back in school. They may not be getting a quality education, but at least are being educated.
Reflecting on the debate, aiming at quality education is not a bad idea. We live in a world of competition where quality education is a must as it prepares students for the competition.
On the other hand, quality education aligns with President Hichilema’s pronouncement that Zambia is in the Champions League. If it is, it needs quality education to stay in the league. Otherwise, will go nowhere in the league.
For quality education, Zambia needs more schools, more teachers, better school environments, and above all good government.
Zambia needs to make sure no child goes to school with an empty stomach. Free breakfast and lunch need to be introduced in lower primary schools. Later on, may be expanded to upper grades.
Free uniforms, textbooks, and other important needed school materials would be a plus. Children should not be just present in class but present and equipped.
Free education needs to be a complete package. Hichilema administration should start thinking about introducing free healthcare for students and teachers.
Please don’t misunderstand the author. He is not against UPND’s free education. Zambia needs free and quality education.
By Venus N Msyani
Bwana, there is no debate and it is not every school that is over crowded . what good people are looking at is expansion where necessary . otherwise the article has wrong title
The author can’t see what is right in front of him. The Government has recognised what he is talking about and is doing something about it. Teachers are being recruited, classrooms are being built and desks are being bought in EVERY constituency. Over time, this shall result in the quality education he is talking about.
You ar very right. Continue being objective in the rest of your life. Clearly the author has other intentions for writing his article not really that he hs seen smthig wrong with free education .
The article has failed express itself. We have to do with what we have. We need to build more schools and others expanded. There are still more Teachers unemployed.
so embarrassing that the author could even think of writing such crap/feaces. big egos have blinded him from seeing how beneficial it is to say every child should be educated. now they have found an excuse in saying theres no quality education, was there quality education in pf? jealousy down bamambala, you are just embarrassed by hhs gesture, the pf dunderheads seems to have been beaten big time by how hhs actions are benefiting the nation while them pf was only concerned with stealing govt money.
The benchmarks for excellent free education have been the USSR, Cuba and of course China. Cuban doctors are still very much sought after. The USSR trained Zambia’s engineers, medical and paramedical personnel to fantastic professionalism.Our army too. China was a big destination for our technical community. Emulating these countries is impossible for countries like Zambia that half-heartedly effect only certain socialist items. Like the writer states it should be a complete package.
LT loves censoring me. Thats half my post up there!
Come on one step at a time but it is still
a good argument to have for the right reasons keep people on their toes. This question should always be asked for all government funded projects. Constructive criticism.