The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) extended heartfelt congratulations to the Copper Queens, for their remarkable achievement in qualifying for the final round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga commended the Copper Queens for their exceptional performance, which saw them triumph over Ghana with a 4-3 aggregate score. This victory solidifies Zambia’s position as a dominant force in African women’s football and brings them one step closer to securing back-to-back Olympic qualifications.

Kamanga expressed pride in the Copper Queens’ continued success, emphasizing FAZ’s unwavering support for the team. He applauded their resilience and determination, recognizing the significance of their achievement in advancing to the final qualification round.

“The Copper Queens have once again showcased their prowess on the field, and we are immensely proud of their accomplishments,” stated Kamanga. “This qualification is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and we stand behind them as they prepare for the next round of qualifiers.”

Kamanga also extended gratitude to the passionate fans who filled the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to support the Copper Queens during their crucial match against Ghana. He acknowledged the invaluable contribution of fans in motivating the team and urged for continued support in the upcoming matches.

“While celebrating this momentous achievement, we must also remain vigilant against any negative elements that seek to disrupt the harmony of our football matches,” Kamanga cautioned. “Zambia has a reputation for hospitality, and it is imperative that we uphold this reputation by fostering a welcoming and respectful atmosphere at all our football events.”

Zambia’s journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics will see them face Morocco in the final round of qualifiers. With their impressive performance against Ghana, the Copper Queens are poised to continue their pursuit of Olympic glory and make their mark on the global stage.

The FAZ extends its best wishes to the Copper Queens as they prepare for the upcoming challenges and reaffirms its commitment to supporting their quest for Olympic qualification.

Issued by Sydney Mungala,

Communications Manager, Football Association of Zambia