President Hakainde Hichilema has declared the prolonged dry spells in the country as a National Disaster and Emergency.

Speaking when he addressed the Nation on the impact of El Nino weather phenomenon at State House today, President Hichilema said the declaration is in accordance with the disaster management act number 13 of 2010, supported by other relevant legislations.

“Today, with a heavy heart, we address you, as our beloved country faces a severe drought, the worst of its kind, caused by the El Niño weather conditions in the 2023/2024 rain season and influenced by the climate change phenomenon,” President Hichilema remarked.

The President noted that the drought has devastating consequences on many critical sectors such as agriculture, water availability and energy supply, risking national food security and livelihoods of millions of Zambians.

“At national level the estimated planted area for maize is 2.2 million hectares and of this, approximately 1 million hectares has been destroyed.

“The dry spell is projected to continue, even into the month of march 2024, affecting over 1 million of our farming households,” the President said.

The Head of State stated that the drought is anticipated to adversely affect the energy sector that is expected to have a deficit of around 430 megawatts of electricity, potentially reaching more than 520 megawatts by December 2024.

President Hichilema has since announced that in view of the declaration of the drought as a national disaster and emergency, the government will undertake both short term and long term measures to stabilise the expected food insecurity.

Among the short term and long term measures announced by the President include channelling more resources towards humanitarian relief purposes to importing in order to ensure that affected citizens do not go hungry, importing additional electricity and rationing energy use as well as promoting alternative energy sources.

Others are mobilisation of farmers across the country to embark on planting early and winter maize through various forms of irrigation.

The President also announced that as a long term measure, the government will focus on enhancing water harvesting mechanisms to enable precision and other irrigation development so as to stimulate agricultural production.

President Hichilema has since indicated that the government will realign the 2024 national budget to achieve the targeted measures.

Meanwhile, the President directed Zambia’s defence forces to expand irrigation schemes as a way to increase food production.

“We will work with all farmers, farming input suppliers, grain traders, millers, academics, professionals, regulators, church, civil society, unions, traditional leaders, political parties and others,” President Hichilema said.

The destruction caused by the prolonged dry spell has severely affected 84 districts in Lusaka, Central, Copperbelt, Eastern, North-Western, Western and Southern Provinces.