Things are looking bright at record 13-time Zambian champions Nkana who moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this season following a 2-1 away win over bottom-paced Trident in Solwezi.

Nkana jumped three places out of the bottom four relegation zone to sit at the trap door at number 14 after stretching their unbeaten run to three straight matches with two wins and a draw.

Jacob Ngulube put Nkana ahead in the 38th minute, and Austin Banda added the second in the 56th minute to see them move to 26 points from 23 matches played.

Peter Musukuma scored newcomers Tridents’ goal in the 85th minute as their survival battle in their debut season continues to look bleak.

Nkana has thirteen league games left to save their souls.

Meanwhile, at the top end of the log on the same day, Red Arrows opened a three-point lead at the summit of the 2023/2024 FAZ Super League log after beating Napsa Stars at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

One goal settled the contest in this Lusaka derby when Ackim Mumba scored in the 6th minute.

Arrows win final saw Arrows put some distance between them and second-placed Zesco United who had been trailing the two-time champions by a point since the season resumed a fortnight ago after the month-long 2023 AFCON break.

Arrows have 45 points after week 23.

Zesco had captain John Chingandu to thank away at Green Eagles in Choma to ensure they stayed in close touch with their fellow title contenders.

Chingandu equalised for Zesco in the 61st minute after Aaron Musore put Eagles ahead in the 4th minute.

Zesco are now without a win in their last three successive league matches and trace their last win to January 13 when they beat Nkwazi 2-0 at home in Ndola.

And the defending champions Power Dynamos moved within two points of Zesco on 40 points after a 1-0 home win at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe over 12th-positioned Green Buffaloes courtesy of a Joshua Mutale goal in the 11th minute.

MTN/FAZ SUPER LEAGUE RESULTS AND FIXTURE

WEEK 23

02/03/2024

Forest Rangers 0-FC MUZA 1

Power Dynamos 1- Green Buffaloes 0

Nkwazi 1-Kabwe Warriors 0

Green Eagles 1-Zesco United 1

Prison Leopards 0- Zanaco 1

Napsa Stars 0-Red Arrows 1

Trident 1-Nkana 2

Konkola Blades 1-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

03/03/2024

Mufulira Wanderers-Mutondo Stars