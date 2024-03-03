Today’s Scripture

Moses was 120 years old when he died; his eye was not dim nor his natural force abated.

Deuteronomy 34:7, AMPC

20/20 Vision

Friend, when Moses was at the end of his life, the Scripture says that his natural eyesight was not dim, but consider this as also symbolic. His eyes of faith, the eyes of his heart, were still clear, still looking for God’s goodness and full of expectancy. At 120 years old, he had 20/20 vision of the awesome God who came to him at the age of eighty and said it was time to deliver the Israelites. Forty years after Moses had made a tragic mistake that seemingly caused him to miss God’s plan, he went on to part the Red Sea, to bring water out of a rock, and to see many other supernatural signs.

If Moses were here, he would tell you that God’s favor is not for a season; it’s for your lifetime. You haven’t made too many mistakes, the obstacles are not too big, and God’s still going to bring to pass what He promised you. Now start expecting His favor. He’s longing to be good to you, but you have to be looking for His goodness.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are working out Your plan for my life in Your best way. Thank You that Your favor is for my lifetime, not just a season, and that Your favor supersedes my mistakes. I declare that my eyes are fixed on You and I am looking for Your goodness. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

